Civil Rights activist discusses faith and humility to hundreds in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE--Hundreds of people came out Sunday afternoon to hear a civil rights activist discuss his life’s journey and his deep faith. At 90-Years-Old Dr. John Perkins is still inspiring people with his message of gratitude and faith.
“I think we’re going to look back and feel like we were sitting in the midst of history,” attendee Janice Watson says. Perkins is a civil rights activist and minister whose written more than 15 books about faith. On Sunday, he spoke to a crowd about accepting and empowering others regardless of their backgrounds.
"I'm encouraged to see the community coming together and I believe what Dr. Perkins says is true and that is, the more we're drawn closer to God, the more we'll be drawn closer to one another," Aldersgate United Methodist Pastor Chip Giessler says.
Dr. Perkins also spoke at the University of Virginia Rotunda Sunday evening with the theme: parting words on race and love.