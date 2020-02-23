Charlottesville battle-gaming group brings fantasy fighting to fitness

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - To find arrows flying or the clashing of swords and shields, you don’t have to turn to the latest fantasy film at the box office. Instead, look to Darden Towe Park on Sundays.
A Charlottesville-based “battle-gaming” group is combining medieval fantasy and fitness. The live action role-playing (LARP) group, called Zorn Vongal, is a local chapter of the national Dagorhir Battle Games Association. The group dresses in tunics or armor and, using weapons padded with foam, compete against one another in duels and games.
“In the end, we all win because we get to have dumb fun," Zorn Vongal Treasurer Neda Defibaugh said. "You can be aggressive without worrying about hurting other people because, as you might see from our weapons check, we check every weapon that comes out on the field.”
The group says it is unique among other LARP chapters because they allow children as young as 10 to participate.
“We have a big family focus we actually have several players who’ve been with us for a long time, who are parents and kids playing,” Defibaugh explained.
The group says that the games and combat, over the span of hours, adds up to a rigorous form of exercise.
“There’s definitely a lot of running and cardio," Defibaugh said. "I think in a lot of ways it’s less intimidating than say going to the gym, and if you die, you’re not out of the game. You can just wait until you can respawn and hop back in.”
The group meets for regular practice sessions at Darden Towe Park every Sunday from noon to 3 P.M. They also regularly participate in, or host, larger tournament events. For more information on how to get involved, visit their website.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.