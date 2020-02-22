UVa Baseball beats Bucknell 6-5 in series opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia junior first baseman Devin Ortiz started the scoring with a grand slam, and the UVa baseball team beat Bucknell 6-5 in the series opener on Friday at Disharoon Park.
The grand slam is the first by a Cavalier player since 2018.
Junior right-hander Griff McGarry had seven strikeouts in 5+ innings, while allowing two hits, and two earned runs.
Stephen Schoch pitched 1 1/3 innings for his second save of the season.
Virginia (3-2) and Bucknell will play a doubleheader on Saturday, with the first pitch set for noon at Disharoon Park.
