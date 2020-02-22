UVa Baseball beats Bucknell 6-5 in series opener

Virginia junior first baseman Devin Ortiz started the scoring with a grand slam, and the UVa baseball team beat Bucknell 6-5 in the series opener on Friday at Disharoon Park.

UVa junior Devin Ortiz (Source: WVIR)
By Mike Shiers | February 21, 2020 at 11:44 PM EST - Updated February 21 at 11:47 PM

The grand slam is the first by a Cavalier player since 2018.

Junior right-hander Griff McGarry had seven strikeouts in 5+ innings, while allowing two hits, and two earned runs.

Stephen Schoch pitched 1 1/3 innings for his second save of the season.

Virginia (3-2) and Bucknell will play a doubleheader on Saturday, with the first pitch set for noon at Disharoon Park.

