Ruckersville brewery’s latest beer honors Greene County firefighters

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One Central Virginia brewery is whipping up a special beer to honor firefighters in Greene County.
Octonia Stone Brew Works debuted the batch on Saturday. 10% of all sales of the beer will go to rescue services in Greene County, including fire companies in Stanardsville and Ruckersville. Octonia Stone says the idea came from a family tradition of service and unique heirloom.
“My grandfather and my great grandfather were both volunteer firemen," Octonia Stone owner Jeff Hittinger said. "We have a bell that was taken off of a horse drawn wagon when it was retired. So, that bell kind of gave the inspiration for wanting to do something for the volunteer fireman here in the county.”
The beer, called the Geode Gratzer Smoked Hefeweizen, will be served through a special fire extinguisher tap. It bears a distinct, and fitting, smokey flavor.
“That’s a beer style out of Poland," Hittinger explained. "I think the last commercial brewery that was making it was in the 1990s. So we’re reviving an old style. It is mostly wheat malt, that has been smoked.”
Octonia Stone, located at the intersection of Route 29 and Route 33, is Greene County’s only craft brewery.
