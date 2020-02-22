Friday’s high school basketball playoff scores & highlights

High School basketball playoff scores & highlights from across Central Virginia on Friday, February 21st.

By Mike Shiers | February 21, 2020 at 11:14 PM EST - Updated February 22 at 12:04 AM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Prep League Semifinals

  • St. Anne’s-Belfield 73, Collegiate-Richmond 52

VIC Semifinals

  • The Covenant School 54, Carlisle 44

VHSL

Class 5 Region D Quarterfinal

  • Albemarle 58, Brooke Point 50
  • North Stafford 43, Stafford 41
  • Patrick Henry-Roanoke 46, Mountain View 33
  • William Fleming 74, Harrisonburg 57

Class 3, Region B

  • William Monroe 67, Brentsville 31

Class 3 Region C Quarterfinal

  • Charlottesville 83, Wilson Memorial 56
  • Liberty Christian 63, Broadway 45
  • Spotswood 68, Heritage-Lynchburg 52
  • Western Albemarle 70, Rockbridge County 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

VHSL

Class 5 Region D Quarterfinal

  • Albemarle 60, Mountain View 24
  • Patrick Henry-Roanoke 57, Stafford 24

Class 3 Region C Quarterfinal

  • Charlottesville 47, Fluvanna 44
  • Fort Defiance 51, Brookville 33
  • Spotswood 56, Liberty Christian 21
  • Turner Ashby 48, Western Albemarle 41

