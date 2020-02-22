Friday’s high school basketball playoff scores & highlights

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Prep League Semifinals
- St. Anne’s-Belfield 73, Collegiate-Richmond 52
VIC Semifinals
- The Covenant School 54, Carlisle 44
VHSL
Class 5 Region D Quarterfinal
- Albemarle 58, Brooke Point 50
- North Stafford 43, Stafford 41
- Patrick Henry-Roanoke 46, Mountain View 33
- William Fleming 74, Harrisonburg 57
Class 3, Region B
- William Monroe 67, Brentsville 31
Class 3 Region C Quarterfinal
- Charlottesville 83, Wilson Memorial 56
- Liberty Christian 63, Broadway 45
- Spotswood 68, Heritage-Lynchburg 52
- Western Albemarle 70, Rockbridge County 43
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
VHSL
Class 5 Region D Quarterfinal
- Albemarle 60, Mountain View 24
- Patrick Henry-Roanoke 57, Stafford 24
Class 3 Region C Quarterfinal
- Charlottesville 47, Fluvanna 44
- Fort Defiance 51, Brookville 33
- Spotswood 56, Liberty Christian 21
- Turner Ashby 48, Western Albemarle 41
