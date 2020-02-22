Fishburne Military School cadets visit William Perry Elementary School for ‘High School Heroes’ program

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Some young students in Waynesboro learned lessons on Friday from high schoolers in uniform.
More than 40 Fishburne Military School cadets were inside William Perry Elementary School teaching students about financial literacy. It’s a Junior Achievement program called ‘High School Heroes’ and the young kids weren’t the only ones learning.
"The best way to learn is to teach others because you really want to be prepared and you really want to be able to relate it so you understand it even more thoroughly than you do when somebody’s teaching it to you. So this has been really good for the cadets,” Lieutenant Colonel Robert Hunt, with Fishburne Military School, said.
William Perry’s principal says the students have loved having cadets in their school. She says even some 5th graders were asking to meet the boys.
