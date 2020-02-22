Feeling like spring for awhile

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Very dry air will allow for a quick drop in temperature tonight. That also means a nice rebound Sunday afternoon. Highs temperatures were well into the 50s Saturday afternoon. Many areas will reach 60 degrees Sunday afternoon.
Not as cold Sunday night as some clouds arrive ahead of our next storm system. That low pressure area is taking shape over the Southwest U.S. Much of Monday looks dry until the late afternoon or early evening.
A better chance of rain Monday night into Tuesday morning. Another better shower chance later Wednesday. Temperatures will be above average Monday through Wednesday. About a half inch of rain is projected at this time on average over the region from Monday PM through Wednesday night.
Once a cold front moves to our east Thursday, it will turn colder late week and next weekend.
Saturday night: A starry sky and chilly overnight. Lows in the 20s with a light breeze.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 55 to 60 degrees.
Sunday night: Increasing clouds. Lows in the 30s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a shower later in the day and night. Highs upper 50s. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Rain showers are most likely in the morning. A break in the afternoon and evening at this time. Highs in the upper 50s. Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 40s.
Wednesday: Some more rain, mainly later in the day and night. High 55 to 60 degrees. Lows in the upper 30s.
Thursday through Saturday: Mostly sunny, colder and dry. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.
