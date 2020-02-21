Cold Nights and Milder Days. A Nice Weekend Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clear skies, cold nights and milder days headline the weekend weather.
A sprawling area of high pressure building toward the east will keep us dry through the weekend. While the nights are cold, temperatures will warm to milder levels both Saturday and Sunday with clear skies.
Early next week, a new storm taking shape will bring the return of rain to the region, mainly Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. Temperatures still mild during this time. Another storm late Tuesday into Wednesday will continue our wet weather. Behind this storm, windy, drier and colder air will return for the end of next week.
Have a nice weekend!
Tonight: Clear, very cold. Lows 10s to around 20.
Saturday: Cold start, milder afternoon. Sunny skies. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Light southwest breeze.
Saturday night: Clear and cold. Lows low to mid 20s.
Sunday: More sunshine, milder. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers developing later in the day and night. Highs lower 50s. Lows mid 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and milder. Rain showers. Highs 55 to 60 degrees. Lows mid 40s.
Wednesday: Rain showers. Breezy. Highs in the 50s. Lows 30s.
Thursday: Clearing windy and colder. Highs in the 40s.
Friday: Mostly sunny, cold. Highs low 40s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.