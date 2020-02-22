Cold nights and mild days

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a cold start to the weekend, expect a milder afternoon. Many areas will have a 30 degree rise in temperature today. A quick drop in temperature after sunset tonight. Another nice rebound on Sunday.
A storm system will form to our west Monday. This will spread clouds over the region. A scattered shower chance later in the day.
We have a better rain risk Monday night. Off and on rain Tuesday through Wednesday night. Temperatures will be above average during this time. Not a lot of rain expected. An average of a half inch of rain is projected from the Monday PM through early Thursday AM time frame.
It will turn colder and blustery Thursday.
Overall colder and dry late next week and the following weekend.
Saturday: Sunshiny, blue sky, pleasant afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Light south breeze.
Saturday night: Clear and cold. Lows in the 20s. Light and variable breeze.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Sunday night: Increasing clouds. Not as cold. Lows in the 30s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. A scattered afternoon shower. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with off and on rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows near 40.
Thursday: Clearing and cooling. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.
