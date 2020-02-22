Charlottesville organization hosts youth empowerment worksession

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Young men and women in Charlottesville are being armed with the tools they need to succeed as they move into adulthood, thanks to one Central Virginia organization.
Get Bust 247 hosted a youth empowerment seminar at City Space Saturday afternoon. At the event, attendees discussed self-identity. They also learned interview skills and history and current events about Charlottesville and Albemarle County.
“It’s just for me, it’s personal knowledge gap from the past to the present, with the intention of leading these youths into the future," Get Bust 247 Founder Devin Gentry said. "Because, when I say bridging the knowledge gap, that can mean among a lot of things, and we’re starting here with today for self identification and self awareness.”
Get Busy 24/7 is hosting a “Game Day," event to encourage kids to get engaged offline next month.
