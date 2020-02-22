Boar’s Head Resort hosts pop-up speakeasy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -People partied like it was the 1920′s this weekend in a pop-up experience. The Boar’s Head Resort hosted a prohibition era inspired party on Friday and Saturday. The event featured live music from Zuzu’s Hot Five and a chance to try cocktails inspired from the 1920′s.
The party was meant to bring people together. “Over the past three years the resort has really tried to embrace community more than we have historically through a lot of our special events that we do,” Boar’s Head General Manager Russ Cronberg says.
The party may have been a pop-up experience, but The Boar’s Head says they plan to do more events like this in the future.
