UVa women’s basketball falls 62-47 at Duke

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s basketball team lost 62-47 at ACC rival Duke on Thursday night in Durham, NC.
The Cavaliers trailed by as many as 17 points in the 2nd half.
Lisa Jablonowski converted a conventional three-point play to cut the deficit to 53-45 with 4:30 remaining, but they were unable to get any closer.
Jocelyn Willoughby scored 15 points to pace the 'Hoos, while Jablonowski had 12, and Dominique Toussaint added ten.
Virginia (11-15, 6-9 ACC) will be back in action at Virginia Tech on Sunday.
