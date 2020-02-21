UVa women’s basketball falls 62-47 at Duke

The Cavaliers trailed by as many as 17 points in the 2nd half against the Blue Devils, and they drop to 6-9 in the ACC.

UVa head coach Tina Thompson (Source: WVIR)
By Mike Shiers | February 20, 2020 at 10:14 PM EST - Updated February 20 at 10:14 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s basketball team lost 62-47 at ACC rival Duke on Thursday night in Durham, NC.

The Cavaliers trailed by as many as 17 points in the 2nd half.

Lisa Jablonowski converted a conventional three-point play to cut the deficit to 53-45 with 4:30 remaining, but they were unable to get any closer.

Jocelyn Willoughby scored 15 points to pace the 'Hoos, while Jablonowski had 12, and Dominique Toussaint added ten.

Virginia (11-15, 6-9 ACC) will be back in action at Virginia Tech on Sunday.

