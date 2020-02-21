UVA placing crossing guards around McCormick Rd.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is adding four crossing guards to help protect pedestrians during peak travel times on UVA Grounds.
UVA Police Department is stationing the crossing guards in anticipation of several construction projects along McCormick Road, which includes improvements to dorms that were started in 2017 and are slated to be complete later this year.
"McCormick Road is the main artery of the university as far as travel both for pedestrians, cyclists, as well as vehicle traffic,” UVA Police Sergeant Ben Rexrode said. “I think he [UVA Police Chief Tim Longo] wanted to explore what we can do to alleviate some of that traffic congestion, especially at peak times."
The crossing guards will be working from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week, because those are the times when UVA Grounds are the busiest.
If the University of Virginia sees an improvement in safety from having the crossing guards, then it could add more near construction sites in the future.
