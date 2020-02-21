TJHD looking into health disparities across Charlottesville area

Charlottesville, VA-- The Thomas Jefferson Health District is taking a deeper dive into health disparities in the greater-Charlottesville area.
Every three years the health district puts together a report from data collected. This year it chose to put an emphasis on looking at health equity in the area.
The report is in conjunction with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, The University of Virginia Medical Center and several other agencies. It finds a lot of health disparities are by race: African-Americans tend to have the worst health outcomes than others, due to many contributing factors.
Geographic regions also play a role when it comes to better health: Those that live in urban areas tend to have better health outcomes than those that live in rural areas.
“The important thing to think about is your zip code can be more important that your genetic code. So where people live, where they work, where they play, where they pray, those are all have much more significant impact on people’s health," Health Director Denise Bonds said.
As part of the health assessment, the health department has come up with an improvement plan. Some of those top priorities include making sure everyone has access to healthy food and exercise.