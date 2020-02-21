Sunny, breezy and chilly

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure is building in behind an area of low pressure to our south. Temperatures will be below normal Today, and breezes will make it feel even colder. Clear skies and light wind Tonight will drop temperatures into the upper teens for some areas. As high pressure builds in, a southwest flow will begin to warm conditions for the Weekend. Our next chance for rain will be early next week. Have a great and safe Weekend !