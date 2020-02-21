Sunny, breezy and chilly

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure is building in behind an area of low pressure to our south. Temperatures will be below normal Today, and breezes will make it feel even colder. Clear skies and light wind Tonight will drop temperatures into the upper teens for some areas. As high pressure builds in, a southwest flow will begin to warm conditions for the Weekend. Our next chance for rain will be early next week. Have a great and safe Weekend !
Today: Mostly sunny and breezy, High: low 40s
Tonight: A Cuddle Alert !, mostly clear and cold, Low: around 20
Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 20s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: around 60...Low: mid 40s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, High: upper 50s...Low: upper 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 20s
