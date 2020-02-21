Special projection mapping project underway at Monticello

Albemarle County, VA -- Thomas Jefferson's Monticello is shining bright, but not with the lights you'd expect. A special projection mapping project called "Monticello Re-imagined" allows people to explore the house in a whole new way.
This program is part of the international "Gardens of Light," which happens every year in February. It helps promote unique historic gardens and museums from all over the world.
"A series of animations that are meant to show the form of the house and change over time," said Gary Sandling, Vice President of Visitor Programs at Monticello.
The really dramatic flowing animations mapped onto the famous house are being used to send a message.
“What we're hoping is to people to imagine and see Monticello in a different way,” said Sandling.
Charlottesville artist, Jeff Dobrow, came up with the designs through studying Monticello's history. He says he latched on to some of the challenges that were present in Jefferson's vision at the time.
“The house was, the location was covered with dirt, dirt covered most of the house, water and supplies were a huge logistical challenge, you know trees and things like that in the area," said Jeff Dobrow, artist.
Dobrow said the inside also has some interactive fun. "Uses depth cameras to scan your body and your movement and your skeletons and turn you into particle art and project you across all of the artifacts inside."
If you would like to see the illumination it will be taking place on Friday and Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. Those tickets are fifteen dollars.