Some people in Albemarle County are receiving energy efficient upgrades thanks to two nonprofits

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Some people in Albemarle County are getting free home upgrades meant to make the cold weather a little less biting. Habitat for Humanity and the Local Energy Alliance Program, or LEAP partnered to give 10 Southwood Mobile Homes energy efficiency upgrades.
The goal is cheaper bills, increased comfort, and decreased energy use. “This community is really near and dear to Habitat and we’re always looking for ways to improve the quality of life,” Habitat for Humanity Youth Specialist Manda Laporte says.
The upgrades included roof insulations, repairing or replacing HVAC systems, and sealing drafty windows and doorways.
