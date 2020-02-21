Nice weather weekend ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our fair weather friend, high pressure will keep us clear for the rest of Friday and will continue through the weekend. Cold nights and pleasant days can be expected. Temperatures will turn milder during the days.
A storm system will develop on Monday and will arrive here by Monday afternoon and night with rain showers. The mildest day of the next seven will be Tuesday. Unsettled weather Tuesday and Wednesday with off and on rainfall.
Turning colder and drier as the end of next week.
Through Friday afternoon: Sunshine, blue sky, cool with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. A light north breeze.
Friday night: Clear, cold and becoming calm. Lows upper teens to lower 20s by dawn.
Saturday: Sunshiny with high temperatures not as cold. Low to mid 50s in the afternoon. Light southwest breeze.
Saturday night: Clear and cold. Low mostly in the low to mid 20s.
Sunday: Sunshine with highs in the pleasant upper 50s. Lows in the 30s as clouds increase ahead of a developing weather maker to our west.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers developing later in the day and night. Highs lower 50s. Lows mid 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and milder. Rain showers. High 55 to 60 degrees. Lows mid 40s.
Wednesday: Rain showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows 30s.
Thursday: Clearing and cooler. Highs in the 40s.
