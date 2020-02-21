Lydia Wash House’s new owners start renovations, tease plans for landmark

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Lydia Wash House is under new ownership, and getting some long overdue TLC.
Lydia Mountain Lodge now owns the Greene County landmark. The home has long been a fixture in local legends dating back almost a century. Some call it the “The Moonshine House," a reference to folk tales that the laundry being on the line meant moonshine was for sale. Certain types of laundry indicated what kind of moonshine it was.
“There was a lot of folklore about the clothes on the line meant something was for sale," Lydia Mountain Lodge General Manager Tina Deane said, "The certain colors meant certain types of stuff was for sale, so it’s been a lot of mystique around the house for many, many years.”
After long-time occupant Beatrice Shifflett passed away, the Wash House’s owners approached the lodge to ask if they were interested in buying the landmark. The lodge jumped at the opportunity.
“We told told him that we definitely were interested, we’d love to have it," Lydia Mountain Lodge Owner Buck Shifflett said. “It’s iconic, and if they would work with us and give us time to complete the lodge, and she was wonderful.”
Renovations are in early stages, but are underway.
“Some of the floors and stuff and starting to cave in inside of it," Shifflett said. "So we went in and cleaned it up. The water comes off the state road and down through, because right below that is actually the spring that fed Stanardsville for years.”
Shifflett says that the lodge has big plans for the house, but isn’t ready to share what exactly they are.
“We got some plans for in the future that kinda hopefully stay in the, in the lore that it’s always had," he said.
The full renovation could take two years, at least, according to the lodge’s ownership. In the meantime, one of the rooms at the lodge is dedicated to the wash house, complete with a washboard headboard and nightstands including wash tubs.
