Gov. Northam congratulates winners of Governor’s Fire Service Awards

On Thanksgiving night, November 28, 2019, members from Hopewell Fire Departments Medic 2, Engine 2, and Battalion 1 responded to a call about a female in the City of Hopewell shot multiple times. Upon arrival, Fire and EMS crews realized they were trying to save a fellow firefighter, Lieutenant Ashley Nicole Berry. Hopewell’s first responders rendered medical treatment at the scene and stabilized her for treatment at VCU Medical Center in Richmond, where she later succumbed to her injuries. The pre-hospital treatment provided by Hopewell Fire and EMS gave comfort to her family and colleagues knowing she was well cared for during her time of need.