Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan discusses President Trump and more at UVA event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The University of Virginia Center for Politics played host to the 54th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives on Friday. Former Speaker Paul Ryan lead a conversation on policy, politics and his experience leading the House.
Ryan also spoke about President Donald Trump’s chances in November saying his reelection chances are strong given the low unemployment rate. Ryan adds the president’s reelection chances are strengthened if democrats nominate Senator Bernie Sanders since many suburban voters would likely be turned off by a democratic socialist.
The event is part of a series co-sponsored by the UVA Center for Politics and Batten School of Public Policy. "Our mission is to get more citizens civically engaged and educated so they participate in our democracy," Center for Politics Director of Programs Glenn Crossman says.
Ryan also says former Vice President Joe Biden presents the toughest challenge to the president because of his ability to connect with what he calls blue collar workers.
