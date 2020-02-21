Eubanks’ sentencing delayed until March

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The man responsible for a shooting at a Charlottesville gas station last year is having his sentencing delayed again.
Octavius Deshawn Eubanks was scheduled to be back in Charlottesville Circuit Court Friday, February 21. He had entered guilty pleas to attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon back on September 6, 2019.
The charges stem from shooting at the Exxon gas station on Emmet Street on May 8, 2019. No one was hurt during the shooting, and police arrested Eubanks the following week.
Eubanks’ sentencing was delayed in December and again in January due to a motion by the defense. Friday, Judge Claude V. Worrell Jr. handed down
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.