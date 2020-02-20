Early Flurries or Snow Shower. Clearing and Colder Into Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A few scattered snow showers and or flurries are still possible early tonight across our local area. Clouds will give way to clearing skies and it will turn colder, along with a brisk wind. Temperatures by Friday morning in the upper 10s to low 20s.
A storm moving across the Southeast is spreading snow northeast across portions of the Carolinas, Southside and Southeastern Virginia. Much of the accumulating snow is farther to our south and southeast form the Metro Richmond area to Hampton Roads and into North Carolina.
Clearing skies and colder by morning. Canadian high pressure will control our weather over the next several days. Sunny and cold Friday with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Another very cold start Saturday morning, then temperatures will begin a milder trend right through the weekend. Mostly sunny this weekend with daytime highs in the 50s.
Dry this weekend, but more rain is set to return by next Monday, along with another run of mild temperatures.
Tonight: Early scattered snow shower or flurries. Little to no accumulation for most areas. A little accumulation possible for the Blue Ridge Mountains, southern Shenandoah Valley and areas near and south of the James River. Clearing and colder later. Brisk wind. Lows upper 10s to low 20s.
Friday: Sunny and cold, Highs upper 30s to low 40s.
Friday night: Clear and cold. Lows upper 10s to low 20s.
Saturday: Sunny and mild, High low to mid 50s. Low mid 20s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, high upper 50s. Low mid 30s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High mid 50s. Lows lower 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs upper 50s to around 60.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs mid 50s.
Thursday: Sun and clouds, cooler. Highs upper 40s.
