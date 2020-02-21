Charlottesville woman taking ownership of historic Batesville Market

When asked about the new direction of the store, Kristen says she does not plan to change much: "Everyone is asking about what the vision is for the market, and anyone who's been to the Batesville Market knows that this place has magic built in. It's a welcoming space, there's music every weekend. It's a place for neighbors to convene, it's like their extended living room. And so we don't want to change any of that, for sure."