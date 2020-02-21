Barbeque Exchange celebrating 10th anniversary

GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gordonville’s award-winning Barbecue Exchange is celebrating 10 years of serving central Virginia.
"The day we opened, we literally had $700 left in our bank account and we had 18 people working and we had payroll coming up in two weeks, as well as purchasing all the food and everything. We were a little scared that day," Owner Craig Hartman recalled.
Hartman takes advantage of the city’s open-burn law, which allows the pit crew to smoke the meats in house around the clock.
"Because of that, we're allowed to have this hickory fire burning 24 hours a day,” Hartman said. “We use green hickory, which smells beautiful.”
Hartman says Barbecue Exchange has been able to make it this far thanks to the support it has gotten from the community.
"We're always, constantly re-evaluating, and trying to see how to make things better as far as hospitality in the front," Chef Sam Harrison said.
Hartman hopes to keep serving the people for decades to come.
