Albemarle senior living facility celebrates Black History Month with special performance

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Some senior members of the Charlottesville-Albemarle community are learning more about black history through a special performance and celebration.
Charlottesville musician Harli Saxon performed a variety of songs for residents Friday at the Blake at Charlottesville. Staff organized the event to celebrate Black History Month in a way everyone can understand and enjoy.
Saxon performed “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” and “Strange Fruit,” along with a variety of other songs from different decades. Before each song, Saxon included background of the composers and the corresponding time period. Both Saxon and the event organizers said this celebration was about continued learning for the community.
“They wanted to make sure you know Black History Month was celebrated and celebrated appropriately, but different to where everybody can understand it and get something from it, and music is more of . . . everybody can communicate through music,” Assistant Director of Wellness at The Blake at Charlottesville Felicia Correa said.
“Our residents are so wonderful here, and educated, and smart and open. We wanted to find a way to celebrate this with not only them, but our very diverse, hardworking amazing staff here, and celebrate them and have our residents included,” event organizer Mary Gauldin said.
Following the performance, residents of the Blake enjoyed a special soul food meal.
