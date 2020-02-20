UVa Baseball rallies for 4-3 win over VMI in home opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team scored four runs in the 7th inning to come from behind and beat VMI 4-3 in the home opener at Disharoon Park on Wednesday.
Junior Devin Ortiz started the scoring for the 'Hoos with a bases loaded single.
Zack Gelof stole home on a passed ball, and Logan Michaels scored on a balk to tie the game at 3-3.
Freshman pinch hitter Tate Ballestero gave UVa the lead with an RBI groundout to the right side, scoring Ortiz.
The Cavaliers were held to just three hits in the win.
Head coach Brian O’Connor says, “Sometimes you win in an impressive fashion. Sometimes it’s unimpressive. That was unimpressive. But as I told the team after the game, it doesn’t matter how you win. It’s a matter of winning.”
Andrew Abbott picked up the win on the mound, after pitching 1.2 innings out of the bullpen, and striking out three batters.
Stephen Schoch struck out the side in the 9th to earn his first save with the 'Hoos.
UVA (2-2) will be back in action at home on Friday, as they begin a four-game series against Bucknell.
