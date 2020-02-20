Staunton students encouraged to engage in random acts of kindness

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Riverheads Elementary School (RES) are being encouraged to take part in Random Acts of Kindness Week.
RES Principal John Matherly says teachers and staff recognize kindness all year long, but they bumped it up a notch this week. They're encouraging students to be the “I” in “kind.”
Students caught being kind get all kinds of recognition, including a chance to leave their mark on the “kind sign.”
"We actually sent out a calendar with little ideas and suggestions, but our kids don't really need it. They know, and they go out of the way regularly to be kind," the principal said.
Kind acts have been anything from helping a classmate with homework or picking something up in the rain, to a class making sandwiches for the Valley Mission.
