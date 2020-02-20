CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Cloudy and dry start to our work and school day. We continue to track a developing system to our south that will spread rain and snow showers across central Virginia and the Shenandoah valley later Today. Accumulating snow is expected to our southeast, from the metro Richmond area to Hampton roads. Skies will clear late tonight. Friday will feature mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures. We are still expecting a great Weekend, with plenty of sunshine and above normal temperatures. Have a great and safe day !