CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Cloudy and dry start to our work and school day. We continue to track a developing system to our south that will spread rain and snow showers across central Virginia and the Shenandoah valley later Today. Accumulating snow is expected to our southeast, from the metro Richmond area to Hampton roads. Skies will clear late tonight. Friday will feature mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures. We are still expecting a great Weekend, with plenty of sunshine and above normal temperatures. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Cloudy with rain and snow showers, High: low 40s
Tonight: Rain and snow showers ending, turning cold, Low: low 20s
Friday: Mostly sunny and chilly, High: low 40s...Low: upper teens
Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 20s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, High: mid 50s...Low:low 40s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: around 60...Low: around 40
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
