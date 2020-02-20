Rain and snow showers

Weekend warm-up !

NBC29 Weather at Sunrise
By David Rogers | February 20, 2020 at 7:36 AM EST - Updated February 20 at 7:41 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Cloudy and dry start to our work and school day. We continue to track a developing system to our south that will spread rain and snow showers across central Virginia and the Shenandoah valley later Today. Accumulating snow is expected to our southeast, from the metro Richmond area to Hampton roads. Skies will clear late tonight. Friday will feature mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures. We are still expecting a great Weekend, with plenty of sunshine and above normal temperatures. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy with rain and snow showers, High: low 40s

Tonight: Rain and snow showers ending, turning cold, Low: low 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny and chilly, High: low 40s...Low: upper teens

Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, High: mid 50s...Low:low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: around 60...Low: around 40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.