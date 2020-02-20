PVCC hosts Manufacturing Day

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students from across several counties visited Piedmont Virginia Community College Thursday to learn about careers in manufacturing.
More than 150 students from Albemarle, Louisa, and Nelson counties met with local manufacturers and took part in lab activities Thursday, February 20. The manufacturers covered everything from robotics to woodworking.
PVCC Professor Advanced Manufacturing Eric Bredder says manufacturing jobs offer good opportunities to students with the right skill set.
"Most of the employers, aside from technical skills, are really looking for people who are ready to come to work on time, work hard, and are invested," Bredder said.
Thursday’s event was also hosted by Virginia Diodes.
