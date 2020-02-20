One the outside looking in at a winter storm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We continue to track a developing storm system to our south that will spread rain and snow showers across mainly areas to our south.
Accumulating snow is expected to our south and southeast, from the metro Richmond area to Hampton roads.
Skies will clear late tonight. Friday will feature mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures. We are still expecting a great weekend, with plenty of sunshine and above normal temperatures.
A little milder early next week with rain showers arriving by late Monday.
Through Thursday evening: Overcast and chilly with some scattered flurries and a scattered snow shower, mainly south. Little to no snow accumulation for most areas. A little accumulation for the Blue Ridge Mountains, southern Shenandoah Valley and areas near and south of the James River. High 35 to 40 degrees.
Tonight: Scattered evening flurries and a snow shower, mainly south and southeast. Clearing and colder late. Lows upper teens to lower 20s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and chilly, High lower 40s.
Friday night: Clear and cold. Lows upper teens to lower 20s.
Saturday: Sunny and pleasant, High mid 50s. Low mid 20s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, high upper 50s. Low mid 30s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High mid 50s. Lows lower 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs upper 50s. Low around 40.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers. High low 50s. Lows lower 30s.
