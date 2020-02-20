Fraternity at The University of Virginia hosts cook-off to celebrate Black History Month

Charlottesville, VA (WVIR) - African American chefs in Charlottesville are showcasing their culinary skills and finest dishes for students at the University of Virginia. One of the fraternities hosted a cook-off competition to celebrate Black History Month.
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated hosted the event. In honor of Black History Month, the first-ever black MasterChef winner and Omega Psi Phi brother, Gerron Hurt, swung by to judge the competition.
Wednesday night, the chefs were not the typical ones you’d see in the kitchen slicing and dicing in Newcomb Hall. Some new cooks took over the dining service and hundreds of students lined up to let their taste buds enjoy some new flavors.
“The black community is only 6% and we want to demonstrate that we have a presence, we can showcase our talent, we can, especially during Black History Month,” said Allen Williams, Omega Psi Phi member.
The idea of the cook-off came from a simple trip to Monticello. The fraternity found out about James Hemings, who was a chef and a slave of Thomas Jefferson.
It was kind of incredible for us to find out that one of the first great culinary masterminds in North America the first to be trained in French cuisine was a black man from Charlottesville,” said Kelechi Nwanevu, Omega Psi Phi member.
Around that same time Gerron Hurt, won MasterChef, a popular cooking show, in 2018.
“To be the first African American to win master chef has been an amazing experience. I tell you there's been many, people who have tried before me, but just to get the love and support from the African community in general."
Wednesday's menu featured macaroni and cheese, shrimp and grits, vegetarian chili and cauliflower fried rice.
Hurt says there are specific things he’s looking for when tasting dishes. “When I’m judging a dish, you know whether it’s here or whether it’s anywhere, I’m just looking for those big bold flavors and looking for technique.”
No matter the winner, or what's on the menu, getting exposure is what it's all about.
"There's a lot of talent in Charlottesville, there's a lot of culinary talent in Charlottesville that just needs a voice that just wants to be heard," said Williams.
The winning dish was the macaroni and cheese made by Shaun Jenkins. He owns “The Soul Food Joint” in Downtown Charlottesville.