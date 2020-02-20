Employees donate time volunteering around Charlottesville area

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Employees at a Charlottesville-based company ditched their desks Wednesday to volunteer for a day of community action and service.
Folks at Sun Tribe Solar volunteered at multiple places around Albemarle County Wednesday, February 19. One group helped out at Camp Holiday Trails, a summer getaway for children with medical needs.
With 73 acres of land and only a small staff to maintain it, Camp Holiday Trails says it depends on acts of kindness from people like Sun Tribe Solar.
"We picked Camp Holiday Trails, specifically, just because it's such an incredible mission. There aren't many camps that can accommodate the number and variety of health issues that they do, and do so effectively. And right in our backyard I wanted to help give them some exposure for such an important cause," said Nick DiFernando with Sun Tribe Solar.
Sun Tribe Solar employees also volunteered at Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville, the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA, and the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
