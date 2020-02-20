Charlottesville fills in space of stolen slave block plaque

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The spot in Court Square’s sidewalk for a stolen historic marker is now bricked over.
Crews with the city’s Public Works Department were out early Thursday, February 20, to fill in the space that had designated where enslaved people were sold.
Richard Allan is accused of taking the slave auction block plaque, and is facing two charges - grand larceny and possession of “burglarious” tools. The 74-year-old has admitted he took the plaque Thursday, February 6.
Home-made signs and flowers commemorating those bought and sold there have also been removed.
Allan is scheduled to be back in court March 12.
Charlottesville has already formed a committee to come up with solutions for the missing marker.
