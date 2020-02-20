Charlottesville City Council holds work session discussing affordable housing crisis, projects

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s City Council is taking a look at the past to plan for the future of affordable housing.
At a Land Use and Zoning work session, city staff briefed Councilors, giving them a crash course on the city’s affordable housing projects. While all three of the Council’s new members ran with affordable housing as a key piece of their platforms, this work session offered them a chance to gain insight and advice from city staffers.
“Our goal tonight is to make sure our new Council or new leadership on staff fully informed about the affordable housing toolbox,” City spokesman Brian Wheeler said. "How those tools can be used and how we can start implementing best practices, while at the same time, updating a lot of our strategic policies.”
The meeting featured a presentation from the city’s Principal Planner Brian Haluska about how zoning affects affordable housing projects. It also featured a retrospective from John Sales, the city’s Housing Program Coordinator, about Charlottesville’s affordable housing initiatives over the last decade.
“Whether it’s Crescent Hall, South First Street, Friendship Court, those are all key initiatives right now," Wheeler said. "We have other things like The Crossings and The Crossings II that have been discussed. The Crossings has been built, The Crossings II is something that’s been discussed for the future.”
The work sessions comes as the City Council continues to work on its budget for fiscal year 2021. While affordable housing remains a key priority, the city says it is just one of many objectives it has to balance.
