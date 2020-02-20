Charlottesville-area health district training to reduce tobacco use during pregnancies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) is training its employees to help with an issue affecting newborn babies.
TJHD will be the first in the commonwealth to offer the Baby & Me Tobacco Free program. The program provides resources and incentives to help pregnant women quit smoking.
The minds behind Baby & Me say tobacco use was on the decline in Virginia, but statistics show more and more pregnant women on Medicaid are lighting up.
TJHD and the program spent Thursday, February 20, teaching health professionals about the impact the initiative can have.
"When we can inspire these pregnant women - and not just knowing that they should quit - but knowing that they should quit now and never go back,” Laurie Adams with Baby & Me said. “We know the pregnant population has a huge desire to want to quit when they find out they're pregnant, yet it is very difficult."
The program will help expectant mothers by offering four prenatal counseling sessions, bio-chemical testing, and a chance to get free diaper vouchers if the mother stays away from cigarettes.
