Cavaliers beat BC 78-65; Improve to 10-5 in ACC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - All five starters scored in double figures, and the Cavaliers reached their highest point total of the season, as the UVa men’s basketball team defeated Boston College 78-65 on Wednesday at John Paul Jones Arena.
Virginia made 10-of-17 three-point attempts against the Eagles, and hit 57.8 percent of their shots from the field (26-of-45).
Head coach Tony Bennett says, “I do think we’re trying to run some good stuff, and we’re a little smoother with it, a little more efficient. But certainly, when you make some three’s, it makes a big difference, as we know. But I thought we had a decent balance again.”
“I thought they played really, really well," says BC head coach Jim Christian. “I don’t know what Tony has said, but I thought that was as well, the last couple of games, in terms of how they’re executing, and what they can do. They’re just playing with so much more confidence. The same shots that were open, there’s just a little more pop in their step. A little more pop in their shot."
Junior forward Jay Huff says, “We didn’t play perfect defense tonight, and we never will, but there were a few things that we needed to clean up. I think that was huge that we had the offense going a little bit. It’s a great feeling when shots are going in. It’s a pretty easy game.”
Jay Huff and Tomas Woldetensae each scored 14 points, and they were a combined 7-of-13 from behind the three-point line.
Braxton Key had 17 points, and six rebounds, and four blocked shots, while Kihei Clark had 17 points and eight assists.
Mamadi Diakite scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
Virginia (18-7, 10-5 ACC) will be back in action at Pitt on Saturday at noon.
