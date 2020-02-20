Augusta Health hosts annual Heart Health Fair

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - About 100 people took advantage of a free heart health screening in the Shenandoah Valley on Wednesday. The Augusta Health event is essentially a one-stop-shop for the community to get all the tests needed to check their heart health.
The screenings tested blood pressure, fasting blood glucose, carotid artery, cholesterol, pulmonary function and more - all for free.
"It’s very important to have these screenings done. You know, blood pressure, for example, is something very important so that you know that if you do have high blood pressure – if left untreated, it could lead to something more serious so having these routine screenings and having an awareness of any health issues is very important,” Catherine Hill, Augusta Health Outreach, said.
The fair also included all kinds of information centered on heart health and a chance for people to schedule follow up appointments with a specialist.
