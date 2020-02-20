Artists again donate painted violins to help raise funds for CHS students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A good violin performance can really paint a picture, but the Charlottesville High School Orchestra is taking things to the next level.
The Painted Violin Fundraiser is all part of an effort to send students the Libson Youth Music Festival in Portugal in June.
Ten artists have contributed their time and talents to transform real violins into unique pieces of art. Their creations will be auctioned off through the CHS Orchestra’s online silent auction.
If students attend the festival in Portugal, they'll meet other young musicians to build friendships and share performances with more than 15,000 music lovers.
In addition to their time in Lisbon, the CHS String Ensemble will travel to Spain to experience the art, history, and splendor of Madrid.
The silent auction opens Friday, February 21, and will run through March 15. The violins will be on display in different storefronts on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.
