Albemarle County struggling to find child care providers who will accept subsidy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is struggling to find child care providers who will accept the money it’s offering. The county Division of Child Care and Early Childhood Development is looking for more individuals and organizations willing to take a child care subsidy.
Albemarle County partners with the state to offer the money to anyone who operates a child care service and meets certain requirements. “The licensing criteria are sometimes very difficult for the providers to meet. For example, they have to have a certain number of training hours per year,” Albemarle County Social Services Director Phyllis Savides.
The director says their pay rate could also be making it difficult. Right now, the division can only offer up to $30 a day to look after a toddler.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.