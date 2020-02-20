Albemarle Co. yoga studio to host another nude class

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Baring it all proves popular for some women in Albemarle County, and now there ares plans to hold another nude yoga class.
What started out as a controversial and risky move by the Elements Yoga Studio turned into a sold out event earlier in the month.
Elements Yoga Studio says the class was such a success that it will be hosting one again in mid-March.
The body-positive yoga allowed women to step into a safe, judgement-free space where they were free to take off as much clothing as they felt comfortable with.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.