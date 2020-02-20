Albemarle Co. hosts latest Court Square Community Conversations session

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - People in the Albemarle County area are initiating conversations about history to help find solutions that will move the community forward.
Court Square Community Conversations (CSCC) launched nearly four months ago to delve deeper into the historical issues that have taken place in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.
“We are excited to go on this sort of community-remembrance journey together, and that’s really in hopes of building a more-resilient connected future community,” Albemarle County Equity & Inclusion Director Siri Russell said.
C-VILLE Weekly Journalist Jordy Yager examined racial equity in the community during the latest session Friday, February 20.
In previous talks, folks explored stories of the past at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center and the Lewis & Clark Exploratory Center.
Albemarle County will continue the conversation in a local monument lab, which is set to get underway in the Lane Auditorium at the County Office Building on McIntire Road at 6 p.m. March 20.
