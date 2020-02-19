VSP investigating tractor trailer crash in Louisa Co.

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating a tractor trailer accident in Louisa County that made Wednesday morning traffic a mess.
VSP responded to the crash in the 4100 block of James Madison Highway around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, Februray 19.
Investigators say the truck was hauling bags of wood pellets when it went off the highway, overturned, hit a tree, and a utility pole.
The driver, 44-year-old Walter Scott, was checked at the scene for minor injuries and charged with reckless driving.
02/19/2020 Release from Virginia State Police:
LOUISA CO., Va. - On February 19, 2020 (Wednesday) at 6:20 a.m., the Virginia State Police responded to a single vehicle crash at the 4100 block of James Madison Highway.
The trooper's preliminary investigation reveals that a Freighliner tractor trailer hauling bags of wood pellets was traveling northbound on James Madison Highway when it went off road right, overturned, striking a tree and utility pole. The load of pellets was lost.
The driver, Walter Scott, 44, of South Carolina was wearing his seat belt and was checked at the scene for minor injuries. He was not transported.
Scott has been charged with reckless driving failure to maintain control.
Louisa County Sheriff's office, Louisa County Fire/Rescue, and VDOT assisted at the scene of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.