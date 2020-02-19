Tuesday’s high school basketball playoff scores & highlights

High school basketball scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Tuesday, February 18th.

By Mike Shiers | February 18, 2020 at 9:01 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 7:31 PM

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Charlottesville 40, Western Albemarle 38
  • Collegiate-Richmond 69, Fork Union Prep 41
  • Covenant 57, Fishburne Military 38
  • East Rockingham 67, Clarke County 51
  • St. Christopher’s 66, Woodberry Forest 42
  • Tandem Friends School 53, Wakefield School 50
  • Wilson Memorial 75, Fort Defiance 63

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Charlottesville 52, Albemarle 36
  • Holy Cross 51, Covenant 49
  • Luray 45, Madison 30
  • St. Anne’s-Belfield 67, Trinity Christian 41

