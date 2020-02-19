Tuesday’s high school basketball playoff scores & highlights

BOYS BASKETBALL
- Charlottesville 40, Western Albemarle 38
- Collegiate-Richmond 69, Fork Union Prep 41
- Covenant 57, Fishburne Military 38
- East Rockingham 67, Clarke County 51
- St. Christopher’s 66, Woodberry Forest 42
- Tandem Friends School 53, Wakefield School 50
- Wilson Memorial 75, Fort Defiance 63
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Charlottesville 52, Albemarle 36
- Holy Cross 51, Covenant 49
- Luray 45, Madison 30
- St. Anne’s-Belfield 67, Trinity Christian 41
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.