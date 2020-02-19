Suspect in Majors’ murder turns himself in to police

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A third teenage suspect is now facing charges in the attack that left a Barnard College student from Charlottesville dead in a New York City park.
That teen turned himself in early Wednesday, February 19, and is charged with robbery in connection with the group attack on Tessa Majors.
The 18-year-old freshman was stabbed to death in Morningside Park on December 10 in what police say was a robbery gone wrong. One of the suspects put her in a chokehold as the others rifled through her pockets. Authorities said Majors fought back and bit one of the robbers' fingers. Majors staggered up a flight of stairs to street level and collapsed in a crosswalk.
This latest arrest comes days after police charged 14-year-old Rashaun Weaver with murder. He is charged as an adult.
Both teens are expected in court sometime Wednesday.
A 13-year-old boy is already charged with second-degree murder. The teen told detectives he was at the park with other youths, but wasn’t the one who stabbed Majors.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
