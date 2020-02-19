Solar at work on Charlottesville Wellness Center Roof

Installed on the building’s 8 roof faces, the 44.5kW solar system will account for nearly half of its annual electricity consumption, according to SunDaySolar, the contractor for the installation. UVA Community Credit Union provided the Center with a 10-year loan, which took advantage of a rate-reduction subsidy provided by the City of Charlottesville’s Clean Energy Commercial Loan Program (CELP), administered by LEAP. The rate reduction brought the loan’s interest rate down from nearly 6% to 1.95% and cash flow positive after the first year.