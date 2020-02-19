“Legally Blonde” set to open at Wayne Theatre

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Final rehearsals are underway for the production of Legally Blonde: The Musical in Waynesboro.
The show opens at the Wayne Theatre on Friday, February 21.
The award-winning musical is based on the movie of the same name. It follows the transformation of sorority girl Elle Woods, who charms her way into Harvard before realizing her true potential.
Legally Blonde runs from February 21 to March 1, with performances on Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. and matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 3 p.m.
