Gypsy Hill Park Stream Restoration Project informational meeting hosted in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - More improvements in the works for Staunton’s Gypsy Hill Park. On Tuesday, the city hosted a community meeting on the Stream Restoration Project.
Right now it's just a concept, but when it's done engineers say the stream will look more natural with some dense vegetation around it. It's part of the Chesapeake Bay Program to get the nutrients out and protect the channel, but it will also benefit the community.
"Right now a lot of the erosion that’s occurring along the duck pond banks, you know, if that kept going or something like that they would have to either rebuild that bank or armor it like you would with the typical hard armoring approach. This is a more natural, softer approach to it, so it’ll help protect those resources within the park,” Timmons Group Principal Mike Claud said.
Engineers will spend the next year designing the project with construction taking another eight-to-ten months.
