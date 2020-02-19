GARCC hosts UP Conference at BRCC

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A conference in the Shenandoah Valley is focusing on diversity as a key topic this year.
The Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted the UP (Unlocking Your Potential) Conference at Blue Ridge Community College Wednesday, February 19.
Wednesday's event featured Diversity Training Group President Mauricio Velasquez, who travels the world talking about diversity and inclusion. He says the key take away is get to know people.
"Understand people, break bread with people, build relationships, don't listen to the hype, don't believe in stereotypes and hate and bias and prejudice. Get to know people" Velasquez said.
The UP Conference also included a variety of breakout sessions including marketing and communication, behavioral health, and charitable objectives.
