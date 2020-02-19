Colder Air Returning. Snow Showers Later Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Winter Cold makes a return for the late week and some snow showers may fall across the region Thursday afternoon.
Colder air will settle across the Eastern U.S. for the late week, as Canadian high pressure builds over the region. Temperatures sharply colder Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. A the same time, a storm moving across the Southeast will spread moisture northeastward into the Carolinas and portions of Virginia as it tracks off the coast. Currently the best chance for accumulating snow is across North Carolina, Southside and Southeastern Virginia. Farther north, we could still see some light snow or snow showers Thursday afternoon and evening, with little or no accumulation. Skies will clear out late Thursday night into Friday morning with lows dropping into the upper 10s to low 20s. Sunny and cold Friday with highs in the upper 30s to around 40.
After a cold start Saturday morning, temperatures will start to rebound once again with highs back in the 50s for the weekend. While dry this weekend, more rain is set to return by next Monday, along with mild temperatures.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, cold. Lows upper 20s to around 30.
Thursday: Cloudy and cold. Some PM snow showers developing. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows upper 10s to low 20s.
Friday: Mostly sunny, cold. Highs upper 30s to around 40. Lows upper 10s to low 20s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, Highs low 50s. Lows upper 20s
Sunday: Partly sunny, milder. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows low to mid 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs low 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs upper 50s to around 60.
Wednesday: Chance of showers, Sun and clouds. Highs mid 50s.
