Colder Air Returning. Snow Showers Later Thursday

Colder air will settle across the Eastern U.S. for the late week, as Canadian high pressure builds over the region. Temperatures sharply colder Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. A the same time, a storm moving across the Southeast will spread moisture northeastward into the Carolinas and portions of Virginia as it tracks off the coast. Currently the best chance for accumulating snow is across North Carolina, Southside and Southeastern Virginia. Farther north, we could still see some light snow or snow showers Thursday afternoon and evening, with little or no accumulation. Skies will clear out late Thursday night into Friday morning with lows dropping into the upper 10s to low 20s. Sunny and cold Friday with highs in the upper 30s to around 40.